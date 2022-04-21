Northeast Investment Management Has $384,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.46. The stock had a trading volume of 80,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.