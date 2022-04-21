Northeast Investment Management Invests $274,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $41.45. 116,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.