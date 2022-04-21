Northeast Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 191,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,044. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

