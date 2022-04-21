Northland Securities Cuts Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $30.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $437.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. Cambium Networks has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

