Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Trading Up 5.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $179.79 and last traded at $178.51. Approximately 28,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,431,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.25.

The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.27.

In other Nucor news, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.26.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.