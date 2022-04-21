NWF Group (LON:NWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $209.73

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.73 ($2.73) and traded as low as GBX 209 ($2.72). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.72), with a volume of 37,940 shares changing hands.

NWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get NWF Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.81. The company has a market cap of £107.11 million and a PE ratio of 104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

NWF Group Company Profile (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.