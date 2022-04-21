NXM (NXM) Price Hits $104.20 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $104.20 or 0.00250366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $688.45 million and approximately $39,124.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,884,469 coins and its circulating supply is 6,606,806 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

