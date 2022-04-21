NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $40,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $908,006,000 after purchasing an additional 147,735 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,147,000 after purchasing an additional 82,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.15. 33,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,893. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

