ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,277.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0867 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $8,277.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.37 or 0.07398614 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,405.82 or 0.99970376 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00036100 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

