Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading 7.7% Higher

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.48 and last traded at $150.43. 40,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,593,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $33,441,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 60.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

