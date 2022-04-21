Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.72. 23,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,337,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

