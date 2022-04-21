On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.29).

Several brokerages recently commented on OTB. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.16) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On the Beach Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 236.50 ($3.08). 359,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,325. The firm has a market capitalization of £392.32 million and a P/E ratio of -12.13. On the Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 198 ($2.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.50 ($5.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.90.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.