Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) will announce $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

ONCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,003 shares of company stock valued at $78,134. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 233,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,472.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,272. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.67. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.