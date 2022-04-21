Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.40). Approximately 139,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 55,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92.
Online Blockchain Company Profile (LON:OBC)
