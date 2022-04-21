Online Blockchain (LON:OBC) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Online Blockchain Plc (LON:OBC – Get Rating) rose 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.40). Approximately 139,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 55,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.40 and a quick ratio of 17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a P/E ratio of -12.92.

Online Blockchain Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a blockchain company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Faucet Subscription and Provision of Management Services. It also works as an incubator and investor in internet and information businesses, as well as acts as developers, administrators, and custodians of blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

