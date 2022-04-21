ORAO Network Price Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $394,748.25 and approximately $29,414.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.49 or 0.07380658 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.95 or 1.00164316 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00035572 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

