Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 159,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 269,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCG. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Oriental Culture in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oriental Culture by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

