Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 232,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,682,244. The firm has a market cap of $388.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $125.02 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
