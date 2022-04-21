Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $98,102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $507,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth about $1,558,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.
PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $57.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.
Shares of PATH stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 91,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,307,204. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of -11.57. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42.
UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 58.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About UiPath (Get Rating)
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.