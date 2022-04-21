Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.77%.

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $24.71 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $73,974.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.