Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $152.00. The company traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 39292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 232,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,295,000 after purchasing an additional 94,069 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.39.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

