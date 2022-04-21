Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 225,969 shares.The stock last traded at $4.53 and had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Owlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 59,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 2,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Owlet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,813,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

About Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

