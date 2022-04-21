PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

In related news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

