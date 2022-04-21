PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $51.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,590,000 after buying an additional 303,547 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,232,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

