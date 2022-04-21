Pamp Network Market Capitalization Hits $8,565.36 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (PAMP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00033553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00104039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

