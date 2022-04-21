Parkgene Market Capitalization Tops $7.54 Billion (GENE)

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major exchanges. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00033587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00104187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

