Parthenon LLC Has $7.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.72.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $131.58 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

