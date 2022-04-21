Particl 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,236.00 (PART)

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Particl has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Particl has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002504 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00142372 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,075,533 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.