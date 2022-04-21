Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon Sells 203 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PAYX opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.12 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7,803.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.