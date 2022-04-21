PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in PayPal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $14.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.40. 27,152,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,283,715. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

