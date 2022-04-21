PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $90.81

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.81 and last traded at $91.03, with a volume of 505441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average of $167.61. The firm has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 69,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

