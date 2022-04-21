PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Up 3.9%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 70,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 200,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $97.51 million, a P/E ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in PaySign by 89.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PaySign during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

