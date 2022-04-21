PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in March

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 903,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 70.35% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

PBFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 65.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 18.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

