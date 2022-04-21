Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.