pEOS (PEOS) Price Reaches $0.0066

pEOS (PEOS) traded up 88.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. pEOS has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $857.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded 301% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.83 or 0.07364856 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,633.73 or 1.01381828 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035481 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

