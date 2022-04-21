PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $177.24

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.24 and last traded at $176.18, with a volume of 54510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.47.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $243.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

