Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 773,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 956,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFMT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performant Financial will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 444,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 766,331 shares of company stock worth $1,589,589 and sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,983,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,784 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 1,005.8% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 1,154,199 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

