PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Up 9.3%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 15,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 21,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.
PharmaCielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCLOF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaCielo (PCLOF)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.