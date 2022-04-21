Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) will report $7.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.94 billion and the highest is $7.52 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $29.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.31 billion to $29.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.18 billion to $31.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.93. The stock had a trading volume of 33,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,715,452. The stock has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

