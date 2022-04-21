Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 12,420 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 933,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 119,515 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $1,154,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.01. 446,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,025,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.