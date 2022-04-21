Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.76. 624,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,444,130. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

