Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,905 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 421.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.66. 191,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,052. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.487 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.