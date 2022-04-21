Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 280,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

