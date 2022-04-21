Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.03. 2,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

