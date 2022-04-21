Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,443 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 11,100 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $122,688.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 233,900 shares of company stock worth $1,041,244.

MYPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

MYPS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 14,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,739. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

