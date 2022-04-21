Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,409 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.71% of ATI Physical Therapy worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,608. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.
ATI Physical Therapy Profile (Get Rating)
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
