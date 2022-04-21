Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,409 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 1.71% of ATI Physical Therapy worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,608. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

