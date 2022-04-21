Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $281,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,393,000 after buying an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 88,892 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,039,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 1.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 753,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,400.00%.

In related news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

