Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $3.64 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.23. 151,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.81. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.25.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

