Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $397,000 Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the third quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 207.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

BMI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,952. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on BMI. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

