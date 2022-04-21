Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,830. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $56.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.