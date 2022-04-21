Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $792,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,509 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $600.35. The stock had a trading volume of 72,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $595.56 and its 200 day moving average is $581.10. The firm has a market cap of $245.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

